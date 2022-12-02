Genevieve U. Lawniczak
Jan. 2, 1919 - Nov. 29, 2022
Genevieve U. Lawniczak, age 103, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022, at Hartland Place. She was born on January 2, 1919, to Stanley and Helen (Skonieczny) Barczak in Chicago.
Genevieve is survived by her daughter-in-law, Maureen Lawniczak; her grandchildren, Joseph (Samantha) Lawniczak, Jennifer (Kyle) Harnack, Dr. Rebecca Lawniczak (Mark Swansburg), Stefanie (Marcus) Schlei, Jeffrey (Michelle) Lawniczak, Peter (Melanie) Lawniczak, Scott, David and Daniel Lawniczak; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell; her sons, Dennis and Kenneth; her four sisters; and one brother.
Genevieve owned and operated North Lake Resort for 30 years, where she added her personal touch of hospitality with her culinary and gardening skills. In the late 1970s, she sold her resort and spent most of her remaining years with her son, Ken, and his family in Genesee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, at St. Bruno’s Catholic Church, 226 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Clare’s Cemetery in North Lake.
Memorials in Genevieve’s name to St. Bruno Parish.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hartland Place for their loving care and attention, and also Allay Hospice for their care and support in her final months.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.