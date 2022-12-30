Geoffrey Grinols
Geoffrey Grinols passed away the morning of October 1, 2022, at the age of 69, due to complications from dementia.
Geoff was born in Waukesha in September 1953 to (Norman) Neil and Norma Grinols. Most of Geoff’s childhood was spent in Waukesha where he made lifelong friends. His parents relocated to Saratoga, Calif.
Geoff attended Saratoga High School, graduating in 1971. During high school, he found he was skilled at woodworking. Geoff’s sister and parents relocated to Lodi, CA where he would move to be close to his family. Geoff went on to start his own family, and in 1979 started his business, G&M Design. Later that same year his only child, Jonathon, was born.
Geoff enjoyed being active and fishing with friends and his son. If he had to pick his favorite pastime, it would be motorcycles. His first road trip was with his friends traveling from Waukesha to Florida. In 1995 a Harley motorcycle rally brought the guys to Redding, Calif. That is where Geoff met the love of his life, Connie. They married later that year and lived in Redding, Calif.
Geoff and Connie were members of the Redding Harley Owners Group, enjoyed riding with friends, and going on motorcycle trips. They were long term supporters of Haven Humane Society, and adopted many dogs, cats and Macaws.
The family appreciates the care provided by the staff at Sierra Oaks Memory Care in Redding, where Geoff spent the last 2 1/2 years of life, and the support of the Mercy Hospice program.
Geoff was preceded in death by his father, Neil.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Jonathon; mother, Norma; sister Kristy (Mike) Phillips; nephew Kevin (Lori) Phillips; nieces Rebecca (Ron) DuBois, Melissa (Drew) Stroud; and an aunt, Rose (Bill) Monhardt.
A celebration of life will be held at The McConnell Foundation in Redding on January 14.
Those who wish to remember Geoff may do so by making a donation to Haven Humane Society, Misty Lee Fund, P.O. Box 992202, Redding, CA 96099-2202.