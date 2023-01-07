Georgann Marie Willkommen (nee Paasch)
Aug. 8, 1948 — Dec. 20, 2022
Georgann Marie Willkommen (nee Paasch) found peace from suffering on December 20, 2022.
She left this life surrounded by family and was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Marion and Marshall, her Grandma Ann, her Great-Aunt Myrtle, her sister Marsha, and her pets: a duck named Daffy and dogs Licorice, Pinky, Libby, Izzy, and Buddy. She will be missed and remembered forever by her husband of 51 years, Michael; her children, Mike, Marieda Madsen (Peter) and Ben (Beth Gilomen); her grandchildren, Vincent and Jack; her brother, Jack Paasch (Kathy); and other relatives, friends, and anyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with her.
Georgann was born on August 8, 1948. She graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School and continued to UWM, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s in Exceptional Education. In her first teaching job she lobbied for racial desegregation and educational integration, and despite much resistance brought in the first Black and Exceptional Education students the school had ever seen. Her methods were so effective that some of her students, who’d been previously written off as unteachable and uncontrollable, were able to transition into mainstream classrooms. Other teachers, won over by her undeniable success, sent her their most challenging students to be transformed. Universities around Wisconsin shuttled education students to her classroom to observe her approach.
After two years of teaching, Georgann became an itinerant resource consultant, setting up the first Exceptional Education programs in schools around Madison and Milwaukee. She then was the diagnostic teacher for MPS, evaluating children in their home environments to assess their needs and make educational recommendations. She continued this role part time as she raised her children, eventually transitioning into observing student teachers until she was approached to lead the student teaching and field experience program at UWM. After 10 years at UWM, she joined the nonprofit Interfaith and connected elderly people with resources until she retired in 2016.
Georgann was notorious for raising her hand to accept the hardest assignments throughout her career, rising to overcome every challenge. She applied the same problem- solving, determination, and courage when she began having debilitating health issues that stumped doctors in her late 30s. She did her own research — pre-internet — poring over medical journals in libraries and bringing ideas of poorly understood conditions to doctors, which ended up being accurate diagnoses. She tirelessly educated herself and diligently followed arduous regimens to achieve the best health possible. She was asked by multiple health professionals to lead seminars and support groups so others could benefit from her research, creative adaptations, and positive outlook. Throughout the last four decades she suffered from increasing chronic ailments that she didn’t get answers for or relief from, but she never stopped seeking knowledge and trying to improve.
Georgann was an expert swimmer and became a lifeguard and water safety Instructor, having spent many summers in Lake Katinka and Rock Lake at her family’s cottages. She loved miniatures and teddy bears, and treasured antiques before they were trendy. Her lifelong fascination with history was sparked by her high school teacher, Ms. Roebke, and Georgann became passionate about history’s role in education. As a student teacher, when the curriculum she was handed for her classroom of Black students contained only two paragraphs about slavery, she went to primary sources to bring her students the history they deserved to learn. During retirement she enjoyed books, movies, documentaries, and podcasts about different periods in history, but was especially interested in WWII. She approached life with a humble curiosity, eager to learn and open to be taught. She marveled in wonder at the everyday things most people take for granted, and practiced gratitude even in the midst of great hardship.
Georgann was devoted to her family as an impossibly patient, endlessly supportive, and unconditionally loving wife, mother and grandmother. A nurturing spirit to the core, all living things flourished under her care. She adored animals, especially dogs. She held a deep respect for nature (being particularly fond of trees), and had the greenest thumb; she was a walking horticultural encyclopedia, led a gardening club, and fed her young family from the food she grew and canned in her yard in Brookfield. She gave generously of her time, energy, and resources without any desire for credit or reward. She had a way of creating a warm, welcoming environment everywhere she went and always left people and places better than she found them.
Georgann’s faith was the engine that drove her action and advocacy. She modeled her life after the revolutionary, justice-centered Jesus, always serving “the least of these” with radical love and inclusion ... and not afraid to overturn some tables when necessary. She was oriented towards helping those in need from little on, as early as elementary school when she visited elderly widows in her neighborhood, setting their hair and shopping for them as she’d learned to do for her grandma. Every step in her life, professional and personal, was marked by her instinct to come alongside someone in need and find an inroad to improve their life. She was a champion for the underdog, an advocate for the marginalized, and a voice for the forgotten. She recently said, “Social justice is my heart” — and what a beautiful heart it was. Her favorite Bible verse ends with “Love never fails,” a sentiment she embodied with every fiber of her being. She was an inspiration, a force of nature for good, and a pure gift to this world.
Georgann’s family will celebrate her life privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Katy’s Kloset or Father Gene’s Help Center, organizations she utilized to assist so many during her time at Interfaith. To honor Georgann’s legacy of love and service, open your eyes to see another’s need, and meet it. There is no such thing as other people’s problems.