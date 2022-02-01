BIG BEND
George Edward White
George (Bud) Edward White, 83 of Big Bend, passed way peacefully on January 24, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee, the second son of George T. and Alverta (Bosin) White. He was baptized on October 23, 1938, at Salem Lutheran Church (East) in Milwaukee. He was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Milwaukee on April 6, 1952. He was a 1956 graduate of Greendale High School. He worked for Milwaukee Railroad for one year. He served in the U.S. Navy for over four years, which was extended for a few months during the Cuban crisis.
On December 9, 1961, he married Ruth Hartmann of Big Bend at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Big Bend. They moved to Florida where he finished his service with the Navy. When they moved back to Wisconsin, he helped his father-in-law on the farm and worked at Amron in Waukesha for 37 years until the plant closed. He was a part-time police officer for Big Bend when the village had snowmobile races and carnivals in the park. He worked at Zero Zone in North Prairie for four years until he retired. They raised two beautiful daughters, Nancy and Judy, in Big Bend.
George (Bud) was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His many talents were woodworking, working on cars, his Harley, passion for cooking and grilling. Many years of camping with the Family Campers & RVers and Family Motorcoach Association. Took several trips with the Adventure Caravans.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Hartmann); his daughters, Nancy (Jay) Gittel of Milwaukee and Judy (Gregory) Schmidt of Big Bend; his grandchildren Daniel (Alyssa) Schmidt, Anthony (Jennifer) Schmidt, Christopher Gittel and Timothy (Kimberly) Gittel; as well as two great grandchildren, Lexa and Sam. He is also survived by his brother James (Linda) White; his sister-in-law Carol White; his sister Martha (Ronald) Martin; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, son Gary, and brother Thomas White.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, S89-W22970 Maple Ave., Big Bend, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. Interment at the Rural Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church would be appreciated.