DELAFIELD
George Goode Finch
Sept. 21, 1937 - Sept. 7, 2022
George Goode Finch, age 84, of Delafield, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022. He had many medical challenges throughout the years. Recently, George battled multiple pneumonia hospitalizations and ended up with COVID in early September. However, he always had a positive attitude and determination to make the most of each day. His faith in God was strong and many times he said “It’s in His hands.”
Born in Tennack, New Jersey, on September 21, 1937, to George and Mary Finch, he participated in many activities, but especially loved the Boy Scouts, working his way up to Eagle Scout.
George graduated from Middlebury College and soon afterward joined the Army as a paratrooper and 1st Lieutenant commanding a field supply company. His patriotism was evident throughout his life. After the Army, he took on leadership positions at GE.
George had two loving children, Jim and Lee (Peanut) with his first wife, Barbara. Along with Barbara, they raised and showed 13 Newfoundland's.
When George and Barbara parted ways, he moved to West Allis to become president of Pressed Steel Tank in West Allis, along with a couple other manufacturing firms.
In 1993, he married Donna. They lived in Waukesha and enjoyed their favorite pastime, cruising Lake Michigan in their ‘42 SeaRay (Serenity) with their many boating friends from South Shore Yacht Club.
George loved to mentor young people. He helped Scouts in Troop 49 and 20 with their Eagle projects and impressed upon them to “take responsibility for yourself and look after the guy next to you.”
He was an active member of American Legion Post 196 and was their lead Poppy Sale fund raiser. George loved boating, his rose garden, gadgets, working outdoors, talking with people, carpentry, steak and hot fudge sundaes. He was active in his church, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Delafield, and enjoyed the many friends he made who became family.
The biggest joy in his life were his children, Jim and Lee, along with their children. Also treasured were his stepchildren, Tina, Kory and Kim, along with their children. He had a strong relationship with his brother Boyd and together, they could figure out how to repair just about anything.
Successfully working the AA program for the past seven years, he made many friends, encouraging them and they encouraging him.
George was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Barbara.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; his children, Jim Finch (Denise) and Lee Domikis (Randy); brother, Boyd (Chris); grandchildren, Adam, Brooke, Jordan Baker (Harrison), Branson, Carter and Lola; great-grandson Kai; stepchildren Tina Winschel Durante, Kory Strom (Shad) and Kim Durante and their children, Michael, Lucy, Capri, Kai; and grandpup, Ozzy.
Our family is so grateful for the care given to him at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, especially his special nurse Grace. We are beyond thankful for the very special loving care and comfort given to him and our family at AngelsGrace Hospice. You are all angels!
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 23, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1600 N. Genesee St., Delafield, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the City of Delafield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the George Finch Eagle Scout Memorial Fund for Troops 49 and 20 are appreciated.
Well done George! We love you! Rest in peace!
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.