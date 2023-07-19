NORTH PRAIRIE
George J. Hermes Jr.
July 30, 1945 - July 13, 2023
George J. Hermes Jr., of North Prairie, born on July 30, 1945, in Evanston, Ill., passed through the veil between worlds, on July 13, 2023, at age 77.
Before graduating from St. George High School in Evanston, Illinois, George worked for a florist, Motiff's Flowers, during the school year, and for M.J. McDermott Company on construction crews during the summers. After attending Lewis College in Romeoville, Illinois, George found employment as a buyer for Saxon Paint in Chicago and then for Stein Drug in Milwaukee and was a principal partner at MGPB Inc.
In 1977, he started his own business, Hermes and Associates, as a manufacturers sales representative. After retirement, serendipity struck at his favorite golf course, the Kettle Moraine Golf Club.
He spent 16 years as a starter and ranger and enjoyed every minute; smiling, hugging and exchanging friendly banter with the incredibly kind staff and regulars.
When George met his wife Janet, he found love and a travel partner. They traveled all over Wisconsin and would spend their winters in Cortez, Florida, where they made great friends and memories. Together, George and Janet treasured their dog Louie, took trips to Door County, Arizona, Mexico and the Grand Caymans with friends and family, and had regular Friday night dinners with dear friends.
Some of his favorite activities, over the years, were tennis, basketball, and every possible game he could play with his friends and family. However, his sanctuary was the golf course, where he spent week after week for most of his life with a great group of kindhearted and fun friends who he loved dearly. He passed his love for his hometown Chicago Bears to most of his children, though he later fell in love with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers in his adopted hometown. He discovered pickleball later in life, and fell in love with the sport, always prompting a game at family gatherings, creating a new family tradition. When he wasn't outside enjoying sports, he was always up for sheepshead, cribbage, poker and just about any other card game.
George was always there for his children. His hugs were all-engulfing, his kisses let you know you were special, the twinkle in his eyes showed his pride and love for you, but nothing compared to his big, beautiful smile and full-hearted laugh that will live forever in our hearts. He showed us what’s important: family, friends, compassion, and a lighthearted attitude to a world that is an enigma wrapped in mystery.
George was a founding member of the Spring City Soccer Club; previously a Boy Scout leader in the Town of Brookfield; director of the Athletic Association at St. Joesph's Grade School in Waukesha; a member on the school board at St. Charles Grade School in Hartland; and president of The Midwest Housewares Assoc. Through the years, he, along with his friends, regularly held fundraising golf outings for the MACC Fund.
George is survived by his wife, Janet M. Clark; sons and daughters-in-law, George J. and Katie (Ludwig) Hermes III of Pewaukee, Christopher and Laura (Perez) Hermes of Scottsdale, Ariz., Dennis and Martha (Parada) Hermes of Antioquia, Colombia, Jeffery and Leslie (Clark) Hermes, and son Douglas Hermes; daughters and sons-in-laws Julia (Hermes) and Michael Smith of Summit and Kathleen (Hermes) and Gregory White of Dousman; grandchildren Payton Hermes, Jacob Holderfield, Ryan Hermes, Elizabeth Holderfield, Jack Hermes, Maximiliano Hermes, Zoey Smith, Ariya Smith, Luciano Hermes, Luisa Prada Hermes, Jayden Jevnick, Braylee Jevnick, Antonio Klinkerfues and Jada Klinkerfues; his brothers and sisters-in-law Michael Hermes and his partner Ellen Ott of San Antonio, Texas, Peter and Karen (Bourbon) Hermes of Barrington, Ill., and William and Karen (Bergstrom) Hermes of Libertyville, Ill.; a sister and brother-in-law Margaret Hermes and David Garin of St. Louis, Mo.; stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Paxton and Dawn (Dunaski) Jevnick of Cave Creek, Arizona; stepson Ryan Klinkerfues of North Prairie; brother and sisters-in-law Richard and Carol (Clark) Simcakowsk, Ronald and Joel' (Clark) Ellifson, Harold and Jann Clark; the mother of his children, Susan E. (Peterson) Hermes; and so many more of his loved ones who aren’t on this list -cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends -please know you are all in our hearts. George was preceded in death by his father, George J. Hermes Sr.; his mother, Ann G. Hermes (Krainak); and his aunt Rose Krainak.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m., with a visitation preceding it at 3 p.m., and a reception to follow the service all at the Kettle Moraine Golf Club, in the Kettle Room, W365-S4299 Highway 67, Dousman, WI 53118.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.)
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is serving the family.