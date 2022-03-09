WAUKESHA
George L. Markle II
March 16, 1954 — March 6, 2022
George L. Markle II, 67, of Waukesha, died on Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Milwaukee on March 16, 1954, the son of George “Jack” and Shirley (nee Reese) Markle. He was a 1972 graduate of Waukesha South High School and attended WTCI. He was a faithful member of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and anything having to do with automotives and auto body repair. George enjoyed the Northwoods and it held a special place in his heart with many family traditions and memories made there. He had just celebrated his 27th anniversary as a double transplant recipient, having received a pancreas and kidney in 1995.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 42 years, Darlene (nee Smith) Markle of Waukesha; proud father of David (Kaitlyn) Markle and Greg (Kayla) Markle; and special grandpa to Avery, Rylan and baby Markle, who is due in April. He is further survived by his mother, Shirley (Bob) Garvey; his brother Scott (Kathy) Markle; sisters-in-law Jeanne Smith and Carolyn (Joe) Pagano; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, George “Jack” Markle, and sister Georgia Pape.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 12, at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 11:30 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service. Following the memorial service, the family will host a Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Froedtert Hospital Foundation in support of the transplant clinic, froedtert.community/giving/foundation, or St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A special thank you to Froedtert Transplant Clinic, Dr. Brahm Vasudev, and the nurses, especially Linda, his transplant coordinator, for their years of support and friendship, and Horizon Hospice for their care.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message