WONEWOC
George R. Owen
Aug. 12, 1954 — March 31, 2023
George “Geo” R. Owen, age 68 years, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, March 31, 2023.
George was born on August 12, 1954, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, to Luther and Bernice (Fitting) Owen. As a young child, his family relocated to Waukesha and that is where George lived most of his life. At a very early age, George showed a strong interest in learning about cars, and at the age of 11, he started working on cars with his dad. Following high school, George worked as an auto body repair man and eventually owned and operated a successful body shop known as Owen Auto Body.
In 1979, a pretty little blonde neighbor girl named Cathy caught his attention and the rest is history. George and Cathy created a beautiful family together, including two daughters, Jamie and Jessica. George was known for his sense of humor, jokes and sassiness. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that no one could match. George had a nickname for everyone he met. He was always singing, and if he didn’t know the words to a song, he just made them up. George was an avid hunter, golfer, and model car collector. He loved “old” cars, but nothing compared to his love for the 1964 Pontiac GTO, in which he owned two of them throughout his life.
In 1999, George traded city life for country living and moved his family to Wonewoc. In his later years, George enjoyed going to auctions, driving around looking for deer, and spending time with his grandchildren. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He even taught them to call him “Grandpa Freeze,” because he was so cool.
George is survived by the love of his life, soul mate and mother of his children, Cathy (Dorrler); daughters Jamie (Greg) Dedrick of Elroy and Jessica Owen of Lodi; grandchildren Laney, Owen, Faith and Henry Dedrick and Makenzie Owen; best friend and brother, Bronc (Robin) Owen of New Lisbon; best friend and sister, Ginny (Bob) Smith of Waukesha; sisters, Gloria Owen of Jackson, Minn., and Judy Owen of Watertown; brother, Russ (Pat) Owen of Arizona; and uncle, Ronald Owen of San Diego, California. He is further survived by lifelong friends, Henry Fay of Milwaukee and Rick Olson of Waukesha, many nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Tony Hanson, special friend Kenny Frost, brother-in-law Ross Dorrler and fur babies “Meho” and “Billy the guard dog.”
Per George’s wish, there will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. George will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Reedsburg.
As Geo would always say, “Ciao!”