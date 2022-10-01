IXONIA
George T. Burbank
October 4, 1939 — September 27, 2022
George T. Burbank, age 82, of Ixonia passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. George was born on October 4, 1939 in Milwaukee. George married Sally Ann Bauer in November of 1960 in Muskego. Sally preceded George having passed in April of this year after 61 wonderful years of marriage.
George was a man that loved to be on the move, getting things done was a huge driving force for him. He was never one to turn down an opportunity to go out to eat. He loved fishing, he cherished the times he spent with others fishing and sharing stories.
Survivors include his children, Scott (Brandi) Burbank of Ripon, Deborah Demory of Oconomowoc, and Andy (Christa) Burbank of Waukesha; his sister Bev; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Sally; and sister Sandy.
A private family celebration of George's life was held.