Gerald A. ‘Jerry’ Steffan
Gerald A. “Jerry” Steffan joined his wife, Judith, in eternal life on Sept. 5, 2022, at age 80 years. Loving father of Jane (Alan) Maro, Karen (Brent) Doty, Patty (Jim) Horvat and Sharon (Cecil) Card; proud grandpa of Claudia and Benjamin Maro, Ethan and Lauren Doty, and Eric and Natalie Horvat; and dear brother of Kathy (Carl) Pronley and Jay (Judy) Steffan. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Jerry will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral Home, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Private entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Katy’s Kloset or the Waukesha Humane Society are appreciated. Jerry’s hobbies were woodworking, traveling in his motor home, trains, cooking, baking, and riding his scooter around town.
