Gerald E. ‘Jerry’ Priebe
Gerald E. “Jerry” Priebe was born into eternal life on Sunday, December 18, 2022 to join his beloved wife of 58 years, Marlene E. (nee Schmit). Loving father of Brent Priebe, Brenda (Jeff) Serio, Bridget (Jay) Patti, Babette (Jon) Martin, and Brad (Lisa) Priebe. Also loved by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sisters (the late) Donna (Bill) Laabs and Sandra (Garry) Curran, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Tuesday, December 27, from 10-11:45 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
