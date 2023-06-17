Gerald ‘Jerry’ D. Cesarz
Dec. 5, 1942 — May 19, 2023
Gerald “Jerry” D. Cesarz passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the age of 80.
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Klusman) for 59 years. Loving father of Jacqueline (James) Hall, the late Michele Cåesarz, Racquel (Cory) Klumb and Jerome (Erin) Cesarz. Dear grandfather of Nickolaus (fiancee Jordan) Hall, Cecelia (Bryce) McDonald, Ellison, Joseph and Jacob Cesarz, and Piper Klumb. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Regina; his beautiful daughter Michele; and his brother James.
Jerry enjoyed music and playing the drums. He liked to go to casinos and the horseraces, golfing, watching wrestling and the Brewers. His greatest pride of his life however was his children and grandchildren. Jerry was loved by everyone he met. He never met anyone who didn't become a friend and was a stranger to no one.
Visitation at the Bruskiewitz Funeral Home, 5355 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, on Sunday, June 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation also at the funeral home on Monday, June 26, at 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 noon. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Everyone is invited to join the family at Sunday Mass on Sunday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, where Jerry will be remembered in the Prayers of the Faithful.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry’s memory to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital or the Society of St. Vincent DePaul at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church are appreciated.
Special thanks would like to be given to the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice and Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for their loving care.
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home, (414) 321-1700 is serving the family.