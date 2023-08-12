Gerald ‘Jerry’ Joseph Zimmerman
Feb. 10, 1952 — May 27, 2023
Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Zimmerman, 71, formerly of Sussex, passed away on May 27, 2023, in La Crosse, due to complications of congestive heart failure. His two daughters, Amanda and Angie, were by his side.
Jerry was born on February 10, 1952, to Wilmer and Agnes (Ollinger) Zimmerman. Son, brother, uncle, Vietnam veteran, carpenter, husband, father, grandfather, artist, friend, volunteer — Jerry wore a variety of “hats” throughout his life. At the age of 17, Jerry joined the Army and served his country in the Vietnam War for 21 months as a crew chief and door gunner on a Huey Helicopter from 1969 to 1971. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart along with several other medals of distinction, however, his family is most proud of the Distinguished Flying Cross he was awarded following his acts of heroism and extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.
Jerry found his passion in life with building and creating. He spent many years as a rough framing carpenter. He collected antiques and enjoyed learning the history of each of them. Jerry was a social guy, who liked to show others his “tricks of the trade.”
If you drove by Jerry’s property, you would see him putzing around in his cut off jean shorts with a red bandana wrapped around his head or proudly wearing a Vietnam veteran hat and shirt; holding up the peace sign. Jerry always made sure to have his favorite snacks such as Pepsi, iced tea, Good & Plenty, chocolate bars, red licorice and ice cream on hand.
After officially gaining the title of “Grandpa Z”, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his six grandchildren. You could often find him in the stands cheering on his hockey playing grandkids, the Pfeiffers, or taking walks outside, playing board games and having snowball fights with the Rosenbaums.
He is survived by his children, Amanda (Adam) Pfeiffer and Angie (Westley) Rosenbaum; his grandchildren Broderick, Coleton, Delanie, Maverik, Levi and Lilah; and his siblings Willy Zimmerman, Ruth (Jim) Schoening, Patti (Jeff) Klinger, Mike (Regina) Zimmerman, and Joe (Cindy) Zimmerman. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. Aside from his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters Carol Rosenbaum and Helen Klinger, and sister-in-law Sherri Zimmerman.
A private family service was held on June 1, 2023. Jerry’s daughters would like to invite everyone to join us for a committal service with military honors at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, on August 18 at 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life gathering. The celebration will take place at the American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171, located at 1027 New St., Union Grove.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
“...I want to fly like an eagle
To the sea
Fly like an eagle, let my spirit carry me
I want to fly like an eagle
'Til I'm free
Oh Lord, through the revolution...”
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.