WAUKESHA
Gerald ‘Jerry’ P. Hansen
June 4, 1943 - Jan. 27, 2023
Gerald “Jerry” P. Hansen, 79, of Waukesha, died on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. He was born in Rockford, Ill., on June 4, 1943, to Paul B. and Marguerite (nee Hankwitz) Hansen.
Jerry was a graduate of Purdue University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Jerry earned his Eagle Scout rank as a teen and continued his passion for Scouting into his adulthood as a Boy Scout leader for his son’s troop. Jerry was involved in autocross for 40 years with memberships in Sports Car Club of America and WAI. He loved his work during his career, which ended as a part-time engineer at the age of 75. Jerry worked at a variety of large mining equipment manufacturers rising to Sr. Hydraulic (Fluid Power) Engineer. Since retirement, Jerry has been involved in the Fluid Power Society and has enjoyed playing sheepshead and euchre. Jerry has been a longtime active member of Ascension Lutheran Church. He will be remembered by many as a mentor. He was always kind and loved to help people. He fought tenaciously during the last few years many medical conditions, always monitoring his health religiously in order to be here with his family as long as possible.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda (nee Carter) Hansen and their son Robert Allen (Shannon) Hansen. He is the proud grandpa to Robby Ticali and Alexandra and great-grandpa to Noah and Ayden Haasch. He is further survived by his brother Steve Hansen, sister Janice Hansen and sister-in-law Teri Hansen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Timothy.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service, all at the church. Memorials are appreciated to Ascension Lutheran Church (address above). Burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035.