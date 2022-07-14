WAUKESHA
Gerald ‘Jerry’ White
June 29, 1931 - July 10, 2022
Gerald “Jerry” White, 91, passed away on July 10, 2022. He was born on June 29, 1931, in Marshall, to Ora and Evelyn White and was raised on a farm in the Town of York where he attended grade school.
He attended Waterloo High School, where he started his music career playing in the high school band. After graduating from high school, he managed the home farm until entering the University of Wisconsin School of Music. He began playing in local dance bands in 1949, playing with Gib Untz, Kenny Plotz and Jimmy Hartwig.
He married Ellen Topel of Lake Mills in 1955. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in music education in 1958, he began teaching in the Monona Grove School system from 1958 to 1961. In 1961, with the desire to own a music store, he moved to Waukesha and bought into the Waukesha House of Music with his cousin Bruce White.
While promoting the business, he taught instrumental music part time in New Berlin and Brookfield to supplement his income. In 1964 he bought his cousin’s interest in the business and changed the name to White House of Music. He spent the next 23 years building the business by servicing schools and their music teachers with promotions, student recruitment, music, including new publications, accessories and instrument repair services. He served as an officer of the National Association of School Music Dealers and the National Association of Music Merchants. During these years, he remained active in dance bands and concert bands in Waterloo and Waukesha.
In 1987 he sold his business to his brother Roger and started spending his winters in Venice, Florida. One of the reasons he wanted to go to Florida was to continue his love of golf. While touring Florida, he and Ellen found The Plantation Golf and Country Club. They loved the golf course and immediately became residents. However, after a few years he found that golf alone was not enough, so he started his own dance band. It was a 17-piece Big Band employing some of the best musicians in the area and for 25 years played all the country clubs, mobile home parks and gazebos in the area.
In 2014 he also joined the 75-piece Venice Concert Band on saxophone and performed six concerts each year.
Retirement also included gardening while in Wisconsin in the summer. He and Ellen grew many of the vegetables that they took to Florida each winter. Who could have had it any better: a loving wife, Wisconsin in the summer and Florida in the winter.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ellen; brothers James and Roger (Lynn); brother-in-law David (Jay Lin); sisters-in-law Violet Topel and Delores Topel; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lake Mills and AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, White House of Music Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.
Claussen Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at www.claussenfuneralhome.com.