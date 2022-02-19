BROOKFIELD
Gerald L. Janecke
Nov. 27, 1924 — Feb. 14, 2022
Husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend, Gerald “Jerry” L. Janecke passed away peacefully on February 14, 2022, at the age of 97. Being the romantic he always was, Jerry joined Bette just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Jerry’s story began on November 27, 1924, in Minneapolis, Minn. He was born to John and Louise Janecke and spent his childhood sledding, ice skating and swimming in the local lakes. He proved to be very resourceful from the beginning as he cleverly hunted for loose change and abandoned bottles that he would then turn in to buy movie tickets. Jerry had an especially close bond with his father and his brother, Jack, whom he spoke fondly of throughout his entire life.
Jerry was raised in a strict, Catholic home. He honored his religious upbringing and even briefly contemplated becoming a priest. But, as he later admitted, “Girls got in the way of that.” Nonetheless, Jerry put an immense amount of faith in prayer. Throughout his 97 years, he always felt like God was keeping a close watch over him.
After graduating from Central High School in Minneapolis in 1943, Jerry joined the Coast Guard and served in World War II. Although his family worried often, he was confident in his training and bravely took part in many critical missions around the world. Jerry was proud to be serving his country, and he spoke of those opportunities with appreciation throughout his life.
After being discharged in 1946, Jerry enrolled at the Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis to study drafting and estimating. He grew a strong appreciation for architecture and the mortgage industry, which led him to the real estate investment department at Prudential, where he spent his entire career.
In early 1951, Jerry took a young lady to the movies on a blind date — a night that ultimately led to 67 years of marriage. On August 16, 1952, he wed Bette Mooney. Soon after, their journey brought them to Waukesha, where they raised five children in a home that Jerry designed.
Travel was always a priority for Jerry and his family. With their young children, they took regular Sunday drives through the countryside. And with the money saved by using powdered milk instead of regular, they took family vacations to see many of our country’s marvels (although the main event for their children was always the hotel swimming pools). Later, Bette and Jerry frequently journeyed around the country, traveled to Europe and spent one month every winter in Arizona.
The role of grandfather came naturally to Jerry. He had a soft spot for babies and had a knack for turning tears into smiles. He was always fully engaged with his grandchildren and their stories.
Throughout Jerry’s life, he cultivated many hobbies — gardening, cooking, golfing, but no pastime gave him as much joy as playing cards. He never turned down a game of cribbage and taught his kids how to play as soon as they could count. His love of cribbage was rivaled only by his love for sweets.
Jerry is survived by his children, Sue (Tom) Kerwin, Jim (Linda) Janecke, Peg Janecke, Rick (Cassie) Janecke and Jacqueline Janecke. Jerry also had 11 grandchildren, Melissa (Michael) Stephany, Matt Kerwin, Alli (Josh) Hughes, Patrick (Rae) Janecke, Melissa (Matt Raasch) Janecke, Katie (Mike) Volz, Chad (Angie) Schaefer, Dan Schaefer, Jeffrey (Tiffanie) Schaefer, Jenna (Ryan) Klocke and Jenny Janecke; 13 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bette; his parents; his brothers, Jack, Bob and Wally; and his sister, Delores.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. and full military honors. Interment will be held at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or St. Vincent de Paul.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.