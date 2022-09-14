Gerald L. Schienebeck
June 8, 1942 - Sept. 9, 2022
Gerald L. Schienebeck passed away on September 9, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born on June 8, 1942, to parents Raymond and Ruby (nee Hoisington).
Gerald graduated from Waukesha South High School. In 1962, he joined the Air Force where he served for five years. Gerald had a green thumb and a general love for plants. He also loved classic cars. As a teenager he modified his car with a switch to cut off the rear and license plate lights so that he wouldn’t get caught stealing gas with his friend. Gerald enjoyed his trips to the North Woods, Tomahawk, and Eagle River once he got older. The trips up north became a family tradition.
Gerald is going to be deeply missed by his loving wife, Janice (nee Weast), for whom he had been the caretaker for the last seven years; children Gerald (Beverly) and Robert; grandchildren Casi, Amanda, Jake and Cole; great-grandchildren Adren and Brisa; and a host of family members, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving grandson Bradley.
The memorial service for Gerald will be held on Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, S38-W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, WI 53189. There is not going to be a visitation. Memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.