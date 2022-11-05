Gerald W. Felsing ‘Hodgie,’ ‘Jerry’
Jan. 9, 1949 — Oct. 21, 2022
Gerald W. Felsing “Hodgie,” “Jerry” died peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the age of 73 years, at St. Luke’s Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on January 9, 1949, in Waukesha.
He is survived by his son Jeff Felsing (Brenda) and daughter Nicole Alexander, along with 3 granddaughters Karissa Felsing, Stefanie Felsing and Haley Alexander. He also had 4 loving great-grandchildren. Jerry is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends, especially his faithful furry companion Molly.
Jerry was a retiree of Cooper Power Systems in Waukesha after almost 45 years of dedicated service.
A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (Hwys J & JJ), Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the JDRF or the American Heart Association are appreciated.
