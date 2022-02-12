MUSKEGO
Geraldine ‘Geri’ Schuler (nee Randles)
Geraldine “Geri” Schuler (nee Randles) of Muskego passed to eternal life February 10, 2022, at age 83.
She was the beloved wife of the late James Schuler. Devoted mother Randall Sr, (Kim Nowak), Rici (Tom) Welden and Jodie (Tom) Zimborski; special grandma of Jessica, Randall Jr., Jordan, Matthew and Shannon. Great-grandma of Amberly, Benjamin and Lilah; mother-in-law of Stephanie Schuler.
Preceded in death by her husband, James, son James “Kip” and Christopher. Also survived by her loving companion Kia, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Gerri was a lover of yarn and she loved to knit for everyone and never stopped until the end. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, with funeral service at noon at Max A. Sass Funeral Home-Westwood Chapel, W173-S7629 Westwood Drive, Muskego.
Private Burial Prairie Home Cemetery.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 262-248-2320, is serving the family.