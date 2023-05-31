WATERTOWN
Geraldine H. ‘Gerry’ Lunde
Nov. 2, 1926 - May 25, 2023
Geraldine “Gerry” Lunde, age 96, of Watertown, formerly of Oconomowoc and Waukesha, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2023, with family by her side. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and wonderful friend.
Gerry was born on November 2, 1926, in Waukesha, the daughter of Viola and Adam Diedrich. In 1947, she was united in marriage to Sigurd C. Lunde and blessed with three children: Diana, Sigurd D, and Susan. Gerry worked briefly at Generac and was a homemaker for many years. She was also a loving nanny to Buck and Ruby Bielik (Paul and Peggy).
She enjoyed competing in skate dancing with the Silver Lake Beach skaters in her early years. She was an avid bowler at Radtke’s Recreation in Ashipun. She was a dedicated fan of the Badgers, Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She also loved playing Bingo and cards with family and friends.
Gerry leaves behind her three children, Diana Lunde, Sig (Jeanine) Lunde and Susie Grulke; six grandchildren, Christine (Christopher) Craig, Lorri (Chuck) Komisar, Nicole (Brent) Genz, Amanda Clubb, Sig K. Lunde and Kara Lunde; and her three great-grandchildren, Emma, Cole and Olivia. She also leaves behind her two brothers, Dean Diedrich and Bill (Carol) Diedrich, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Betty (Bill) Rossman, Ginny (Francis) Watterson, Shirley (Carmen) Cirillo and Patty (Dick) Schaefer; sister-in-law Julie Diedrich; son-in-law Junior Grulke; and her grandson Bob Maas.
Private services will be held.
