OCONOMOWOC
Geraldine ‘Jerri’ Chapman Jones
Geraldine “Jerri” Chapman Jones, age 95, of Oconomowoc, peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Jerri is survived by her daughters Kim Houck of Oconomowoc, Denise Baxter of Crowley, Texas, and Debra (Charles) Paris of Hurst, Texas; four grandchildren; many beloved great-grandchildren; along with nieces Sandra Higgins and Sue Chapman; sister-in-law Mildred Chapman; and other relatives and friends.
Jerri was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Eddie; parents, Donald Chapman and Louise Chapman; sister Lois Chapman; brother Duane Chapman; and grandson Joshua Paris.
Jerri was the valedictorian of her high school class at Oconomowoc High. She later attended Miss Brown’s Business College. Jerri worked most of her life in the insurance business and retired from Snyder Insurance Agency. She always wanted to stay busy even after she retired, so immediately following her retirement, she went to work as the accountant at Tailor-Made Transcription in 1998.
Jerri lived the Lutheran faith her entire life. She was a member of Christ The King Lutheran Church in Delafield where she also served as financial secretary for many, many years. As much as she loved work, her family came first and Jerri was the happiest when surrounded by family. We all have our memories of her baking pavlova for her friends and family and every evening, enjoying a nice cocktail (old fashion) with her Eddie. Jerri was stylish, graceful, smart, elegant and respectful. She was also an avid reader and read each night before bed. Jerri loved watching the Packers play football and enjoyed watching baseball as well.
In remembrance of Jerri, we all miss the wonderful, caring and fun Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Jerri will truly be missed by all her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Jerri on Thursday, April 13, at 3 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends to start at 2 p.m., all to take place at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Delafield.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.