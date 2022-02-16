Geralyn A. Budde
Jan. 13, 1958 - Jan. 30, 2022
Geralyn A. Budde (nee Vermote) went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Geralyn was born in Waukesha on January 13, 1958, to Loretta (nee DuChaine) and Peter Vermote.
She was a graduate of Muskego High School and WCTC. Her career included working as a legal secretary and later as a receptionist at Hair Artistry in Waukesha.
She married Dan Budde on February 19, 1988.
Geralyn is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Michael (Jennifer) Sundquist, Gary (Gretchen) Budde, Susan (Ben Lundy) Budde and Daniel (Crystal) Budde; granddaughters, Haley, Kylie and Averi Sundquist, and Emersyn, Avelyn and Charlotte Budde; sisters Cherie (Frank) DuBord, Jackie (Jim) Graham and Geraldine (Mike) Petersen; parents-in-law, Carl and Joyce Budde; brother-in-law Bob (Ellen) Budde; sister-in-law Barb (Steve) Orr; as well as nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews and special long time friend, Nancy Wick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Harry Wielebski; brothers Michael and Peter; sister Patricia; and sister-in-law Christine (Clint) Schultz.
Geralyn loved and cherished spending time with granddaughters. She loved drawing and sketching, rearranging her house, rummaging for bargains, and reading. Her faith in the Lord Jesus gave her the strength to gracefully endure to the end. She finished her race well. Geralyn will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
There will be a time of gathering on Saturday, February 19, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. at Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Woodridge Community Church, memo “Serving Moms and Preborn Children” are appreciated.
Many thanks to Dr. Raza, Dr. Cooke and their teams at ProHealth Care as well as the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice along with Chaplain Tom for their exceptional level of compassionate care. Lastly, thanks to our Woodridge Community Church family for your constant and prayerful support.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.