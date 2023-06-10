EAGLE
Gerard F. Kuchler ‘Gerry’
Gerard F. Kuchler “Gerry”, age 76, of Eagle entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2023. He was born in Milwaukee to the late Alvin and Marion (Rebholz) Kuchler and following his strong Catholic faith, left home in 8th grade to attend St. Joseph’s Prep College Redemptorist Seminary in Edgerton, where he studied for six years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University, where he also earned his law degree in 1973. Gerry was a beloved attorney and practiced law in Waukesha County for the past 50 years. He impacted the lives of countless people both through his passionate work defending those in need and sharing his deep knowledge and love of law and religion with those around him and the broader community.
Outside of building his law practice, Gerry enjoyed reading the paper and vigorously consuming the news when he wasn’t busy proudly (and loudly) cheering for his children at their sporting events and putting them to work mowing lawns, landscaping his elaborate garden creations and cleaning the law offices in exchange for trips to Dairy Queen and John’s Root Beer. Throughout his life, Gerry especially loved celebrating the accomplishments and activities of his kids, grandkids and large family and enjoyed spending time with his relatives, close friends and lifelong colleagues.
Gerry was one of the kindest, most generous and forgiving people we knew. We will forever miss his boisterous laugh, sense of humor and charismatic personality. His remarkable legacy will live on in the memories and hearts of those who knew him.
He was a loving father to his three children Ben Kuchler, Dan (Deni) Kuchler, and Margaret (Ali Kanzi Belghiti) Kuchler with former wife Mary Walsch. Cherished grandpa to Ollie and Sam Kuchler, Ruby and Margot Kuchler, and Adam and Ilyas Kanzi Belghiti.
Gerry is also survived by his beloved stepchildren with former wife Donna Kuchler; Tony (Laurel) Cotton, Andrew (Lindsey) Cotton, and Natalie (Cyrille) Sauvain and grandpa to Vincent and Dominic Cotton, Leland and Felix Cotton, and Jacques, Theodore and Eloise Sauvain.
He was the dear brother of Mary Ann (late Russ) Schuster, late Robert (late Joy) Kuchler, David Kuchler, and Kathy (Doc) Neubauer and a fond uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will celebrate and remember Gerry’s life on Friday, July 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave, Waukesha. Visitation hours will begin at 9:00 a.m., immediately followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.