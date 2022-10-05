WAUKESHA
Germain M. VanHaag
May 20, 1945 - Sept. 29, 2022
Germain M. VanHaag, 77, of Waukesha, passed into eternal life on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Germaine was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Thomas Van Haag; parents, Gilbert Ravelette and Rose Ravelette (Lang); brothers-in-law William Van Haag and Robert Van Haag; sister-in-law Rosemary Van Haag; and nephews Paul Van Haag and Mark Van Haag.
She is survived by her sons, Andrew and Thomas Jr. (Amy); and grandchildren, Noah, Lauren, Jacob, Nathan, and Benjamin. She is also survived by her sisters Roberta Van Haag and Jackie (Ravelette) Pettit; brother Gilbert Ravelette (Linda); nieces Mary Van Haag, Nicole (Van Haag) Hartman and Jennifer (Van Haag) Tomaw; along with nephews Ronald Pettit Jr., Brian Pettit and Joseph (Jay) Van Haag. She is further survived by friends throughout the country.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at AngelsGrace Hospice for their care.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.