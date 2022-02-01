WAUKESHA
Gertrude Helen Ullsperger
Jan. 30, 1926 - Jan. 26, 2022
Gertrude Helen Ullsperger of Waukesha passed into the Lord’s loving embrace on January 26, 2022, at the age of 95.
Gert was born on a farm in Clyman on January 30, 1926, to Helen and Walter Schroeder. She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1944 and lived in Waukesha her entire adult life.
Gert was a remarkable woman and an inspiration to all who knew her. She did everything with great love. She lived a life of grace, kindness, goodness and gratitude. Gert especially loved people. Her joyful spirit and radiant smile were infectious. Her warm, enthusiastic hugs were legendary. So was her baking Ñ especially her apple, cherry and blueberry pies. When you were talking with Gert, her sparkling eyes and vibrant personality made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. In her long and wonderful life, Gert served faithfully and with her whole heart as wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, mentor, listener, comforter and servant of the Lord.
After meeting on a blind date arranged by Ardelle Grand, one of her best friends, Gert married Ronald Ullsperger on October 5, 1946, six months after they met. Gert and Ron loved to dance, spending many nights "cutting the rug" at the Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, and other venues in and around Waukesha. Gert loved to play golf and was very good at it Ñ especially putting. Ron always marveled at how she could hit the ball so well with her unconventional swing.
They had three children, Russ (Appleton), and Marsha James and Lynn Simmons of Waukesha. Gert and Ron were charter members of Ascension Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Gert served the church in many ways. She was one of the church’s first female lay ministers. A prayer warrior, she also served on the prayer team for years. But her greatest love was the music at Ascension and singing in the choir, which she did for nearly 70 years. She was Ascension’s last living charter member.
At the invitation of a neighbor, Gert agreed to “fill-in for a day” at the Carroll College snack bar in 1964. She never left. And when Covid shut down Carroll University in 2020 and ended her 56-year career, Gert was still working five days a week at the age of 94. For years, she greeted every student as they entered the dining room, learning their names and happily giving out hugs to many of them. Gert loved the students, whose youthful energy kept her young at heart. She was beloved by generations of Carroll University students, faculty and staff. Inspired by their love, appreciation and respect for Gert, the university named its main dining room and an adjoining snack shop after her in 2018. She was so well-known and loved by the students that she was elected three times to serve as grand marshall of Carroll’s homecoming parade.
Gert was a breast cancer survivor and was among the first proud volunteers to serve in the local chapter of the American Cancer Society’s Reach to Recovery program.
Always optimistic, Gert was a strong woman with a resilient spirit. Her presence, smile and hugs will be deeply missed by many, especially her children, Russell (Nancy), Marsha (Rick) and Lynn (Kurt); grandchildren Ramsey (Michael) Flint, Ryan (Rhonda) Ullsperger, Scott (Liya) James, Matthew (Alice) James, Kalen (Matias) Whittingslow, Kyle Ullsperger, Andrew Simmons and Blair (Lexi) Simmons; great-grandchildren Colby, Davis, Ricky, Couper, Reed, Kaili, Billie, Mae, Mia, Gabriel and Julian; her sister, Lenore Pett, of West Hills, California; and sister-in-law, Ardelle, of Phoenix, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald; sister Florence Belcher; brother Harold Schroeder; brothers-in-law Leonard Ullsperger, Norman Grand, Herb Belcher and Wilmer Parson; sister-in-law Betty Ullsperger; and grandson Charlie Simmons.
The family extends its sincere appreciation to everyone at ProHealth Home Hospice and AngelsGrace Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Gert.
Visitation will be at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, on February 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. with the service at 4 p.m. Gert requested memorials to the music ministry at Ascension. Masks are required for the visitation and service at the church.
The service will be live streamed at 4 p.m. Central Time on the Schramka Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SchramkaFuneralHomes.
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family. A private, family burial service will be held at Highland Memorial Park.