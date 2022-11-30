HELENVILLE
Geryl R. Rossbach
Sept. 25, 1957 - Nov. 27, 2022
Geryl R. Rossbach, 65, of Helenville, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center - Summit. Geryl was born on September 25, 1957, in Brookfield, the son of Herman and Shirley (Fredrick) Rossbach.
He attended school in Mukwonago and began working as a mason and a truck driver, careers he enjoyed thoroughly. He continued working in masonry and truck driving and owned and operated a dump truck beginning in 2008.
He married Susan Cullum on September 16, 2000, in North Prairie. The couple purchased land in 1997 and started building their home in 2001, moving in in 2006. They loved being on their farm, raising beef cattle, goats and pigs, and working on projects. Gerry rarely rested. He kept busy doing any number of things, either for fun or necessity. He built his home and all of his rentals himself, restored a Boss 429 to perfection that lives in his basement, and spent many days helping neighbors with chores and projects. Gerry was a smart man and could make anything run, and if he didn't know how to fix something, he taught himself.
Thick skin was needed around Gerry. He had a sense of humor that entertained himself, if no one else. He loved to give people a hard-time and was always quick with a joke or prank. Although he loved to “dish it out,” he like getting it in return even more. When he wasn't working, helping someone, or fixing something, Gerry enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a very talented and hardworking man who was loved and appreciated by many.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Rossbach of Helenville; son Calvin (Jamie) Merath of Edgerton; granddaughter Ashlie Merath of Edgerton; and siblings Gene Rossbach of Crivitz, Glen Rossbach of Mukwonago, Gail (Bill) Hribar of Franksville, Bret (Kaylee Heacox) Rossbach of Franklin and Terry Rossbach of Ixonia. Gerry is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
His parents have preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Rome with the Rev. Marilyn Lange presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. He will be laid to rest at St. Luke's Cemetery following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com.