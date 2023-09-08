Glen ‘Pat’ Kirchoffer
March 17, 1937 - Sept. 1, 2023
Glen “Pat” Kirchoffer passed away peacefully September 1, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Waukesha on St. Patrick’s Day 1937, hence he was called Pat or Kirch by his family and friends his entire life.
Pat graduated Waukesha High School in 1955, then served an apprenticeship for patternmaking. He subsequently was owner and president of Astro Pattern Corp. for 30 years.
Pat loved to play cribbage and poker with “the guys,” enjoying many trips to Las Vegas. He also loved playing golf and watching the Packers, Brewers and Bucks.
Pat is survived by his wife, Judy, and their six kids Pete (Katie) Kirchoffer of Alexandria, Va., Kim (Dave) Christopher of Maiden Rock, Kari (John) Stroschein of Waukesha, Susan (Ed) Atwood of Victoria, Minn., Liza Kirchoffer of Reston, Va., and Ben Kirchoffer of Brown Deer. Further survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by their son, James Peter, on Sept. 20, 2019.
Visitation at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, on Friday, September 22, from 10-11:30 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Private Interment at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.