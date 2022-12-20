WAUKESHA
Glenn William Moerschel
Oct. 28, 1937 - Dec. 14, 2022
Glenn William Moerschel, 85, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with complications from a form of dementia. He was born October 28, 1937, the son of Palma and Bill Moerschel. He attended Cedarburg schools and went on to undergraduate and post graduate studies in the UW system. He and his wife Barbara were married on July 16, 1960.
Glenn was a humble, gentle and witty human being who loved his family and working with kids as a high school counselor and coach for 38 years. He became involved in teaching and counseling parents of young boys at Lad Lake Residential Treatment Center.
Glenn was a longtime pitcher in the Land O’ Lakes Baseball League and for many years he coached in the Waukesha Youth Baseball Program. In retirement, golf became his passion. He was fortunate to take on a part-time job at Morningstar Golf Club. This offered him the opportunity to golf often. Greg and Tim eagerly played with Glenn and could sometimes beat him. Most of all, great memories were created.
Glenn was a devoted husband and father to his sons and his five noisy schnauzers. He never missed a game or activity in which his kids participated. His support was unconditional and unwavering. He also enjoyed attending the grandkids school plays, concerts or sporting events and attended as many as possible.
He was very active and enjoyed gardening, wood carving, working out at Westwood, reading, church, spending time at the library and classic enrichment classes at WCTC, sheepshead and napping.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son Greg; grandchildren Eric, Andrew and Carley Moerschel and Gavin Moerschel; daughter-in-law Kerri; sister Barbara Rathke; and brothers-in-law Norbert Barelmann and Doug Willer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving son, Tim Moerschel (Nov. 2021); beloved daughter-in-law Betsy Moerschel (Dec. 2021); and sister Joanne Barelmann.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, from 10:30 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. funeral service at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha. A private burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Glenn’s name are appreciated to Beautiful Savior Church or School or the donor’s choice.
A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers who made it possible for Glenn to live out his life in his home.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.