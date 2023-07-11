WAUKESHA
Gloria Anne Kapsos
Dec. 16, 1932 - July 8, 2023
Gloria Anne Kapsos, age 90, passed away peacefully at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2023. She was born on December 16, 1932, in Waukesha, to Mathias and Rose (Golemgeske) Wolf.
She was a lifelong resident of Waukesha and lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1950 and married William “Billy” Kapsos on June 20, 1953, at Trinity. She worked at the Waukesha National Bank until the birth of her first son.
She especially enjoyed planning and attending her class reunions and getting together with a group of her high school friends affectionately known as the “Nifty-Fifty Group.” She was also a longtime member of the Waukesha Coin Club. Gloria was a devoted caregiver, unselfishly caring for many of her relatives.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-mother Evelyn Wolf, brother and sister-in-law LeRoy and Marietta Wolf, and special aunt and uncle, Lillian Golemgeske and Clarence Golemgeske.
She is survived by her sons David (Debbie) and Jeffrey (Kerry Bonus) and grandpup Karla.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 13, with visitation from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. noon and a service to immediately follow at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. The burial will follow the service at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital Hospice and Linden Grove Memory Care for their kind and compassionate care.
Memorials can be sent in Gloria’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.