MILWAUKEE
Gordan Becker
Dec. 16, 1933 - April 25, 2022
Gordan Becker passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022, at age 88.
Devoted husband of the late Clara Becker (nee Norcia), for 66 years. Loving father of Karen (Dean) Worthem and Anthony (Beverly) Becker. Grandfather of Robin (Ken) Biggs, Chad (Jennifer) Worthem, Angela (Danny) Volpentesta, Forrest (Danya) Becker, and Austin (Dori) Becker. Great-grandfather of Adriana, Timothy, Olivia, Tyler, Giovanni, Paige, Marco, Vincent, Travis, Dylan, Maverick, Brenden, Carson and Dylan. He will be deeply missed by Dan and Sandy Hille. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Sunday, May 1, from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Service to follow at 3 p.m.
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 262-786-8009, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.