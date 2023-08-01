Gordon D. ‘Gordy’ Brantzeg
March 21, 1942 — July 27, 2023
Gordon D. “Gordy” Brantzeg, age 81, passed away with his family at his side on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Angels Grace Hospice. Gordy was born on March 21, 1942 in Milwaukee to Harold and Hildegard (Pauers) Brantzeg.
Gordy married the love of his life, Mary Anne Frank, on January 18, 1964, at St. Peters Catholic Church, East Troy.
Gordy graduated from West Allis Central High School. After school he spent his entire career working for the Bell System. In his free time, he enjoyed playing softball multiple nights a week and in the later years became an avid bocce ball player at Albanese’s. He was one of the founding members of Spring City Soccer Club, where his children played. Gordy was very handy, known to be able to build anything or fix whatever was broken. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Gordy enjoyed hosting elaborate parties and didn’t mind the occasional practical joke. His positive, fun-loving attitude was seen by all and reflected in everyone he met.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Anne “Annie”; his children, Nancy (Brian) Eggener, Robert (Kimberly) Brantzeg, Julie (Jon) Davies and Tony (Cammy) Brantzeg; his 11 grandchildren, Lauren (Jack), Jacob, Alicia, Amanda, Derek, Lexi, Brittney, Nick, Ethan, Matt and Seth; his five great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Nora, Charlie, Emilia and Maeve; his brother-in-law, Greg Frank; his special friends, the Buddha Boys; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his brother, Terry (Jan); and brother-in-law, Richard Frank.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and doctors at AngelsGrace Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Gordy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Gordy on Thursday, August 3, at 12 p.m. (noon) at St. John Neumann Parish (2400 Highway 59, Waukesha), with a memorial visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Cemetery services will remain private for the family.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family asks that memorial contributions in Gordy’s name be directed to AngelsGrace Hospice.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.