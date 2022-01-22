WAUKESHA
Gordon E. Smale
June 8, 1933 - Jan. 19, 2022
Gordon E. Smale, 88, of Waukesha, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Gordon was born on June 8, 1933, in Eagle, the son of Emery and Lillian (Dymond) Smale. He grew up in Eagle and graduated from Mukwonago High School. After high school he married Mildred Benson and the two would go on to enjoy over 66 years of marriage together. Gordon worked as a dairy farmer for the first years of his working career and later moved in to factory work in the electric industry. He had a strong work ethic and took pride in providing for his family. Gordon’s family meant everything to him. He was happiest at family gatherings and making memories with those closest to him. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he will be sincerely missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his children, John (Mary C.) Smale, Ann Mace, Mary Smale, Kay Reichold, Paul (Val) Smale, Roy Smale, Joan (Thomas) Vogal, Amy (Geoffrey) Ellis and Dawn (James) Bauer; father-in-law of Russ Nelson; his grandchildren, Benjamin (Kathryn) Smale, Sean Smale, James (Alexa) Finney, Michael Finney, Michelle Mace, Holly (Michael) Schmidt, Christopher Mace, Mathew (Michele) Reichold, Kirstin (Gus) Lietzau, Jennifer Reichold, Leslie (Loren) Bronstad, Peter Nelson, Gordon (Ashley) Smale, Patti (David) Wirtz, Sophia Vogal, Jacob Vogal, Justin Vogal, Julie (David) McCarren, Brian Ellis, Kyle Ellis, Kayla Ellis, Katarina Bauer and Jakob Bauer; his 25 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Raymond (Barbara) Smale.
He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred “Millie” Smale; his parents; his daughter, Jean Nelson; his grandchildren, John Emery Smale, Amanda Ellen Smale, and Catherine Rose Smale; his son-in-law, H.C. Reichold; his sister and brother-in-law, Caroline (Arthur) Howell; his brother-in-law Ernest Benson; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marie (Don) Jones.
Gordon’s family will hold a private life celebration at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.