WAUKESHA
Gordon L. Giese
March 1, 1935 - Aug. 15, 2022
Gordon L. Giese of Waukesha died on Monday, August 15, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 87. He was born in Woodland on March 1, 1935, the son of Edwin and Selma (nee Ortmann) Giese.
He was a 1953 graduate of Waukesha High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Gordon studied police science and was hired by the City of Waukesha Police Department on April 1, 1960. He was promoted to detective in 1967, lieutenant in 1982, and captain in 1987. Gordon retired from the Waukesha Police Department in 1991 and enjoyed 31 years of retirement. He loved to golf, was a huge fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, and enjoyed playing cards and teaching his family how to play euchre.
He will be deeply and forever missed by his beloved wife of 64 years, Bonnie (nee Crouse) of Waukesha, and their children Roxanne (Rudy) Sitzberger, Robin Watke and Roger Giese; his grandchildren Rashelle (Nate) Schulte, Randy (Cindy) Sitzberger, Ryan (Samantha) Sitzberger, Jacob Watke and Megan Watke; and one great-grandchild, William Sitzberger, who referred to Gordon as “GG.” He is further survived by his sister Elvira Pannell along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Randy Giese; his parents; his seven brothers; and a sister.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28, from 1 p.m. until the 2:30 p.m. memorial service at First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Fellowship will follow at the church. Interment with full military honors will be held on Monday, August 29, at 10 a.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery office.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gordon’s name are appreciated to First United Methodist Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral, Crematory and Preplanning service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.