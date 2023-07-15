Gordon Nowers
Sept. 10, 1929 - July 4, 2023
Gordon Nowers, 93, of Oconomowoc, passed away on July 4, 2023. He was born on September 10, 1929, in Waukesha. Gordon was a loving husband to Patricia and a devoted father to his daughter Roxanne Lombardi (David) and son Randy Nowers (Jackie). He also cherished his role as a grandfather to Adam Haas (Amy), Sarah Lombardi MacLean (Colton), Nicole Hohm, Christina Buchholtz (Matt) and Madalyn Nowers. Gordon took great joy in his four great-granddaughters.
Gordon was preceded in death by his son, Richard Nowers. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Gordon received his education from Waukesha High School and later pursued higher education at Iowa State. He had a successful career as a buyer, working for Roundy’s and International Byproducts Sales, Lykes Pasco.
In his free time, Gordon enjoyed playing golf and reading. These hobbies brought him relaxation and pleasure throughout his life.
In memory of Gordon Nowers, contributions can be made to Good Days, a charitable organization that supports individuals and families facing chronic illnesses.
Gordon’s legacy will live on through the memories he created with his loved ones. He will forever be remembered as a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. May he rest in peace.