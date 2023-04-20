LANCASTER, MA
Greg Jackson
Greg Jackson, 61, of Lancaster, MA passed after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer on February 28, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Carol (Webb) Jackson, and son, Madison “Ronan” Jackson. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia (Botts) Jackson; sister, Deb (Glen) Mikolajczyk; nieces Megan (Aaron), Callie (Caleb), great-nieces and -nephews; Holly, Beatrix, Mick and Cooper. He will be greatly missed by his cousins and their families Don Botts (Don Anderson), Kim (Mike) Harton, Tina Reep. He was preceded in death by his father Leo T. Jackson Jr.
Greg attended Oconomowoc junior and senior high schools and lived in the area until he went to the University of Wisconsin. After graduation, he was recruited by AT&T in Massachusetts, and relocated, and there he met his wife.
Greg was an avid conservationist, financial planner, and great father, husband and son. He spent a lot of his time as a commissioner on the Lancaster Conservation Commission. Greg loved the Boy Scouts organization, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. In his spare time he loved to ski, kayak, hike and bike. Most of all Greg cherished being with his family. Greg will forever be remembered as a kind, gentle, witty, generous and an exceptional human being who didn’t have a mean bone in his body. Please remember his wife, Carol, son, Ronan, sister, Debi, and mother, Virginia Botts Jackson, and their extended families in your prayers.
A memorial service will be held at Shorehaven Chapel at 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.