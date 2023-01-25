Gregory E. Aprahamian
Greg died suddenly on January 18, 2023, due to an enlarged heart.
Greg was married to the love of his life, Tammy (Iverson) Aprahamian, for 34 happy years. He was the proud father of Brittany (Dan) Dubnicka Aprahamian, Ryan (Daysi) Aprahamian, Tyler Aprahamian and Megan (Dan) Edwards. He was ecstatic to be Grandpa to Raylee Hope (22 months old), Maxton Gregory (14 months old), and Andrew Roger (almost 8 months old).
Greg is additionally survived by his mother, Patricia Aprahamian, and his brothers, George, Leonard, Steve, Charles and Michael.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Charles Aprahamian, and his mother-in-law, Bonita Iverson.
Greg was a highly respected teacher and wrestling coach for over 30 years at Muskego and Kettle Moraine schools. He was a positive influence on the lives of many of his students and wrestlers as well as a mentor to so many others. As head coach, Greg led Muskego to a team state title in 1994. Wrestling was a family affair as Greg coached both his sons, and his daughters were team managers, at Mukwonago High School. He also coached football and track through the years, but wrestling was always his passion.
Even in “retirement” he kept himself more than busy. He invested in properties in Whitewater and made great strides in revitalizing the downtown area. He also kept building onto his dream house on the lake. Even with all that, he always found time to help with his children’s home renovations.
Whenever he could relax, Greg loved swimming in the lake, playing fetch with his dogs, and going to his condo in Ormond Beach, Florida. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed having a beer and watching the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers.
Greg accomplished many things, but anyone that knew him could tell that he was most proud of being a grandfather. He loved his three grandkids more than anything and was looking forward to spending as much time with them as he could.
Greg lived his life for his family and passing due to an enlarged heart was painfully fitting. Everything he did was for them. The only thing greater than his work ethic was his love of his family, whom he never stopped loving and supporting.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mukwonago High School Wrestling.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 5, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. Mukwonago, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m.
After the funeral service at the funeral home, a Celebration of Greg’s Life will follow at The Venue in East Troy with open bar as Greg would have wanted.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.