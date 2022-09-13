WISCONSIN RAPIDS
Gregory H. Nettesheim
April 5, 1943 - Sept. 9, 2022
Gregory H. Nettesheim, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
Memorial services for Greg will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 16, at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, September 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again Friday morning at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Greg was born on April 5, 1943 in Sussex, to the late Harold and Florence (Egan) Nettesheim. He grew up on the family dairy farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse, which instilled his lifelong love of learning. Greg attended Catholic Memorial in Waukesha, graduating in 1961 and would go on to graduate from Marquette University in 1965 and Marquette Law School in 1968. He practiced law for over 50 years and was a partner at Brazeau, Potter, Wefel, Kryshak and Nettesheim. He retired June 1, 2022. Greg married Pamela Fischer on April 2, 1983, in Las Vegas.
Greg enjoyed serving his community in a variety of ways and was a member of the Up River Gun Club, Noon Rotary, Marshfield Foundation Board, Riverview Hospital Board, Legacy Foundation and hosted Matt’s Farm Day for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He could always be found attending their various sporting events and would take them on vacation every year up to Hayward.
Greg is survived by his wife, Pamela; children Ann (Rod) Zubella, Kay (Greg) Grundhoffer, Sarah (Brody) Arendt, Laura (Sylvester) Cutler, Mathew Nettesheim and step-son Todd Kinn; grandchildren Hallie (Jon) Dybevik, Kylie (fiance Derek Anderst) Zubella, Sam Zubella, Gena Grundhoffer, Joe Grundhoffer, Jessie Grundhoffer, Beckett Arendt, Finley Arendt, Dalton Cutler, Ada Cutler, Clayton (Jenna) Kinn and Sydney (Bo) Pekarek; great-grandchildren Addison and Brooklyn Dybevik, William Kinn and Ella, Cyril and Elyse Pekarek; and sisters Lynn Goetz and Rita (Rodger) Fedel. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Pat; nephew Mark Goetz; brother-in-law Jim Goetz; and in-laws Carl and Flora Fischer.
Greg made an impact on the community and was loved by all who knew him. May we raise a glass for his “final final.”
The Nettesheim family would like to thank the staff at both the Aspirus Riverview Hospital ER and ICU for the wonderful care given to Greg.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be designated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Marquette University Law School in Greg’s name: Marquette University Advancement, P.O. Box 7013, Carol Stream, IL 60197-7013 (online https://timetorise.marquette.edu/giving) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.