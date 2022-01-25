Gregory J. Baumgart
Gregory J. Baumgart was born to eternal life on Thursday, December, 23, 2021, at the age of 71 years.
He was the dear father of Jennifer; dear brother of Keith (Bev) and Jim (Karen) Baumgart; and loving grandfather of Will Haven. He is also survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Ruth Baumgart, and sister Jean Schild.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 4, at 2 p.m. at BrookLife Church, 857 S. Rochester St., Mukwonago, with a gathering immediately following.
Memorials in remembrance of Greg can be made to BrookLife Church or the charity of your choosing.