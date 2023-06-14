Gregory S. Domres
Feb. 14, 1957 - June 2, 2023
On June 2, 2023, Gregory S. Domres was called home to be with the Lord. Greg was born February 14, 1957.
He began working as a mason after high school and later pursued a career as a well driller. He excelled in the well drilling industry and became vice president and managed Herr Well Drilling, Inc. Greg enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and spending time up north at the family cabin with loved ones.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Theresa Domres (nee Herr), and children Adam Owsley (Tabitha Havnen), DJ (Krista) Domres, Nathan (Sara) Domres, and Kendel Domres (Dylan Hochschild). He was a loving grandfather to Lauren Owsley, Riley Owsley, Jaxson Domres, Wyatt Domres, Maverick Hochschild, Veyda Domres, Caiden Domres and Georgia Domres. His mother-in-law, Marcia Herr, also survives him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Janet Domres, as well as, brother and best friend, Terry Domres.
On behalf of Greg’s wishes, there will be no funeral, as he said, “Burn my a** up and throw me in the woods.” We will be celebrating his life from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Herr Family Cabin in Sullivan. For exact address, please contact Herr Well Drilling at 262-965-2986. We will have a closed gathering for close family and friends later that day.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to AngelsGrace Hospice of Oconomowoc.
