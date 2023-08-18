BROOKFIELD
Guido Vetta
March 2, 1934 - August 15, 2023
Guido Vetta of Brookfield, formerly of West Allis, died on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the age of 89. He was born in Waukesha on March 2, 1934, the son of Pasquale and Mary (nee Mattiacci) Vetta. Guido was a 1952 graduate of Waukesha High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a bargain shopper, enjoyed gardening and working in his yard, loved the Milwaukee Brewers and appreciated having a couple Miller Lites every day. Guido loved his family and had a heart of gold.
He will be sadly missed by his brother John (Judy) Vetta; and nieces and nephews, Teresa (Ray) Freund, Mike Vetta, Julie (Joe) Schonasky, John Vetta, Nick (Ann) Vetta and Tony Vetta. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Joan Vetta, many great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann, in 2005; his brothers, Michael (Pamela) Vetta and Joseph Vetta; and his parents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, WI 53045. The funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Private entombment for the family will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials in Guido’s name are appreciated to St. Luke Catholic Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.