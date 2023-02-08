WAUWATOSA
Gwendolyn ‘Gwen’ Lavin
Dec. 10, 1937 - Feb. 6, 2023
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Lavin of Wauwatosa, formerly of Delafield, was born to eternal life on February 6, 2023. Gwen was born on December 10, 1937, the daughter of Albino and Anita (Troy) Petretti in Chicago, Illinois.
She graduated from Mount Mary College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in math and English. She met her beloved Eugene “Gene” on Nov. 2, 1957, and married the following year on Dec. 27, 1958. They survived raising six amazing sons. In addition to maintaining a busy, happy home, she worked alongside of Gene at Smith Barney, assisting him in his last 13 years of his career, specializing in retirement planning. In her retirement, she and Gene enjoyed a lot of traveling; including four trips to Ireland and two trips to Italy where family homesteads still existed. They treasured their two mission trips to the sister parish in Peru, where Gwen was able to practice her Spanish and build a relationship with the families. Gwen enjoyed following the financial markets as much as she adored watching her Brewers and Cubs, but her biggest passion was her family.
Gwen will be deeply missed by her sons, Eugene “EJ” (Paulette) of Boca Raton, Fla., Mark D. (Joan) of Marietta, Ga., Christopher “Chris” (Kerrie) of Boca Raton, Fla., Joseph P. “Joe” of Milwaukee, Luke M. (Lauren Justus) of Greendale and Matthew J. “Matt” (Martin Linares) of Charlotte, N.C.; six grandchildren, Jessica (Forrest), Phillip (Erin), Madeleine (Cesar), Hannah, Eleanor and Luke H.; and her great-granddaughter, Scottie Ortiz. Further survived by other relatives and friends who she enjoyed staying in touch with as often as possible.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, her parents and her sister Anita Jost.
Visitation at Chapel of the Guardian Angel at St. Camillus, 10100 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226, on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., with Father Jojo officiating. Burial to follow at City of Delafield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, masses are appreciated. The family also welcomes donations to the Order of St. Camillus Foundation as an expression of sympathy and in recognition of the excellent care given by her St. Camillus caregivers.
Schramka Funeral Home of Brookfield, 262-432-8100, is serving the family. Visit online at www.schramkafuneralhome.com.