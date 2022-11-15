BIG BEND
Harland J. Rausch
Dec. 29, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2022
Harland J. Rausch, age 78, of Big Bend, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on November 9, 2022. Harland was born to Harland and Lucille (nee Egofske) Rausch on December 29, 1943, in Waukesha.
Harland was raised in the Franklin area until the age of 16 when the family moved to their farm in Big Bend. Harland met the love of his life, Linda Wolf, at a social event and went on their first official date March 13, 1964. They were engaged later that year. Harland and Linda were married July 17, 1965, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Bend. Harland became a mason and worked for the family business, Rausch Construction, for years. The couple started their family before moving to their forever home in 1979. Harland liked to hunt and fish; he was an all-round outdoorsman. His greatest joy was his family with whom he loved spending as much time with as he could. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Harland is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda; two children, Richard (Paula), and Brian (Sue Kwasigroch); five grandchildren, Nadine (Tim) Smart, Nathan, BreAnn (Jared) Coates, Erika, and Rocky; seven great-grandchildren, Alaina, Brody, Ryland, Ava, Casey, Amara and Colton; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers John and William; sister Lorelie; son Randy; grandson Robbie; granddaughter Cassandra; and daughter-in-law Corrine.
Visitation will be November 17, from 9-10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, W89-S22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, WI 53103, with Mass starting at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Thomas Cemetery in Waterford at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mealy Funeral Home of Waterford is serving the family. Call 262-534-2233 or visit online at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.