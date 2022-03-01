PALMYRA
Harold E. ‘Charlie’ Brown
Dec. 18, 1937 - Feb. 24, 2022
Harold E. “Charlie” Brown, 84, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Charlie was born on December 18, 1937, in Chilhowie, Va., the son of Charles and Annie (Hagy) Brown. He grew up in Davis Valley, Va., and graduated from Rural Retreat High School. After high school, Charlie faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. On April 25, 1964, Charlie was united in marriage to Helen Peardon at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Waukesha. The Lord blessed their union with two loving sons, Dave and Dan. Charlie worked as a plumber for the majority of his working career and was a member of the Plumber’s Union for over 35 years. He excelled at his work and was very skilled. Faith was also a very large part of Charlie’s life. He was a very involved member at St. Luke’s for many years, serving on the Amigo Maintenance Team and also as an usher. Charlie was also a Freemason and a member of the Eastern Star. For leisure, he enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers. The most important thing in Charlie’s life was his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was happiest spending time with his family. He gave good advice and made sure all his family felt loved and cared for. He will be sincerely missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Helen Brown of Palmyra; his sons, Dave (Connie) Brown of Palmyra and Dan Brown of Whitewater; his dear grandchildren, Lynnette, Sheri, Danielle (Ryan), Josh (Crystal), Nate, Robby and Andrew; his great-grandchildren, Arianna, Leah, Caleb, Zachary, Evan and Alexis; and his sister, Gaye Brown of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Elbert, Howard, Robert and Ray, and his dear great-grandson Isaac.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy may consider donating to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Waukesha in Charlie’s name.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, March 2, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, 320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156. The Rev. Steve Bogie will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Harold will be laid to rest with full military honors in Melendy’s Prairie Cemetery during a private family service at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.