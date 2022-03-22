Harold J. Stockinger
March 20, 1950 - March 12, 2022
Harold J. Stockinger passed away on March 12, 2022, at the age of 71. Born on March 20, 1950, in Waukesha, to parents Joseph and Marilyn Stockinger (nee Schwenn). He will be deeply missed by his daughters Kimberly Stockinger (Thomas Kreblin) and Kerri (Mark) Young.
Harold (Harry) was known for his love of life and adventure. Harry was an active hot rod enthusiast, mechanic, fisherman, father and grandfather. He took great pride in his grandchildren and loved spending quality time with them at car shows and outdoor activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his three sisters, Kathleen Stockinger, Rosemarie Stockinger and Sharon Stockinger (Crawford); his four brothers Robert Stockinger, Richard Stockinger, Jeffry Stockinger and Scott Stockinger.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609 or visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.