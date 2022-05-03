GREENDALE
Harold R. 'Hal' Kraus
Nov. 18, 1951 - April 28, 2022
Hal was called Home to the Lord on April 28, 2022, at the age of 70.
Loving dad of Alan Kraus (Meredith Hilgart) of Greendale and Andy (Libby) Kraus of Huntersville, North Carolina. Proud grandpa of Kellen and Cora. Dear brother of Linda Kraus, Sandy (Hector) Hernandez, Joe Kraus and Janet (Chris) McFerren. Also remembered by his former wife, Deb Kehrmann. Further remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents, Harold J. and Ruby Kraus.
Hal was born in Waukesha and built many of his childhood memories with his brother, sisters and cousins on the family farms in the Watertown area. Growing up, Hal enjoyed traveling to Wisconsin Dells with his family to ride the Wisconsin Ducks and being a student manager for the Waukesha South High School men’s basketball team.
Hal was an amazing son to his parents and brother to his siblings. He always put his family first and could always be counted on. Hal loved spending his time with family during the holidays and various family gathering events. On occasion, he even allowed some family members to 'borrow' his prized 1971 Camaro.
Upon graduation from Waukesha South High School in 1970, Hal entered the workforce at Woolworths in Waukesha and later joined Schultz Brothers Variety Store on Main Street. Hal took on various management roles with Schultz Brothers that lead him to Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Hobart (IN), and finally Greendale in 1982. When Schultz Brothers went out of business in 1988, Hal joined Pick ‘n Save in Greendale and later moved to the Franklin location until his health forced him to retire. Hal also worked as a custodian at Greendale Community Church for many years.
Hal was very passionate about Wisconsin sports especially the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He also loved NASCAR racing and made a point to travel with family members to Michigan International Speedway on an annual basis. Some of Hal’s favorite memories included his family trips to multiple baseball stadiums to catch a Brewers road game, visiting the Field of Dreams in Iowa, and visiting Cooperstown, N.Y., to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Hal loved his sons very much and was an amazing father. School nights turned into backyard baseball and football games but the driveway basketball court is where the competitiveness always came out. The boys never did beat Hal in the driveway basketball games. Hal was a fixture at Greendale High School baseball games, where he cheered on both of his sons. He was a supportive, loving father and outstanding role model to them.
Hal will always be remembered as a selfless, kind, loyal and loving man.
A special thank you to the staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 4-7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, May 7, at Ebenezer Moravian Church, N8095 High Road, Watertown, from 10-10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.