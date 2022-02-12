Harold Ray ‘Frank’ Kruck
Sept. 8, 1933 - Feb. 5, 2022
Harold Ray “Frank” Kruck peacefully passed to his maker Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born in Waukesha on September 8, 1933, the son of Frank and Margaret (nee Larkin) Kruck. Frank was a 1952 graduate of Waukesha High School, where he dominated in sports, reading and sciences, as well as Catholicism. He was an altar boy for St. Joseph’s Parish in Waukesha and received five of the seven sacraments associated with the Catholic faith. He also obtained many wearable sports trophies as he “lettered” in four sports: swimming, football, baseball and track. His brother, Clem, attended all his sporting events, supporting Frank’s endeavors. Frank achieved a four-year swimming scholarship to the University of Iowa. He also attended Carroll University in Waukesha and University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was an avid reader which he continued as a lifelong passion.
Frank proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1956. He was chosen top of his class and placed on special assignment as a crypto analyst in Secret Security, spending four years in Western Europe. Frank married Barbara, his childhood sweetheart, on August 3, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha. This was a love affair that never left the honeymoon phase. Frank was often heard saying, “I’d marry you all over again, Barbara.”
Frank was honored numerous times by the Automotive Dealers Association. A gigantic career to match his larger-than-life personality, Frank began in the automobile business, thanks to his brother Don Kruck, directly out of college and never looked back. Exceedingly zooming past his competition every month, winning every contest, Frank was known as the “#1 car man” in the Midwest. With a fulfilling, successful career in sales and management, Frank spread his joy, exceptional customer service skills, and talents beginning in 1957 at Humphrey Chevrolet in Milwaukee. Recruited often, he enjoyed lucrative careers also at Selig Ford, Peters Dodge, Metropolitan Cadillac, and Uptown Lincoln Mercury. Frank was a member of the Stenz-Griesell-Smith American Legion Post 449. Deeply patriotic, he loved his country and all who believed in the American dream. Frank marched in every Memorial Day parade in Elm Grove and on occasion July 4th parades in Brookfield, frequently seen in his famous red pants and red, white and blue decked out Uptown convertibles.
Interesting fact: Frank knew how to be strong, persevere, and “never give up” from the moment he was born. Premature, weighing in it only 3 1/2 pounds, a priest came to his family’s home to read him his last rites! Nobody expected he would survive.
But Frank overcame the odds just as he continued to do all his life.
Frank will be sadly and tremendously missed by his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara, and their two daughters, Stephanie (David) Chapman and Lisa (Donn) Gerlach; his three grandchildren, Jonathan (Aranka) Chapman, Rebecca (Jason) Kestly and Michael Gerlach; and great-granddaughter, Adara Chapman. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law Sharon Kruck and Patricia Fenstad, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia, “Ginny” Yopps, brothers Don, Eugene “Pickles” and Clement, and his sister Rosemary Statz.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. funeral service at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes (Main Building), 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. Burial with full military honors will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank’s name are appreciated to the American Legion Post 449, 3245 N. 124th St., Brookfield, WI 53005.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve Frank's family.
For everyone who knew and loved Frank - This is for you ... “Zei Gezunt.” Be healthy, happy and farewell my friend. R.I.P. kind soul.