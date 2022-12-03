WAUKESHA
Harriet I. Marks
Harriet I. Marks, 101, of Waukesha, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice.
Harriet worked for Wisconsin Telephone Co., as a secretary at First United Methodist Church and reading aide at Hawthorne Elementary School until her retirement in 1991. Retirement did not slow her down, she went on to volunteer her time with many organizations such as Waukesha Memorial Medical Library, the meals on wheels program, Food Pantry of Waukesha County, Waukesha Civic Theatre and many more. She was a long-standing member at Salem United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Bud Marks.
Surviving family includes Thomas (Sherry) Marks, Lynn (Larry) Lewis, Patricia (Gary) Spaulding and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Salem United Methodist Church or AngelsGrace Hospice.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.