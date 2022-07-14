Harry Clay Evans Jr.
Sept. 15, 1943 - July 8, 2022
Harry Clay Evans Jr., age 78, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace on July 8, 2022. Harry was born in Kenosha on September 15, 1943, to Harry and Zella (nee Walker).
Harry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marion; children, Amy (Joseph) Stanley, Kristi (Jay) Staus, and David Evans; grandchildren, Shanna (Jed) Hall, Sylvia, Bryanna, Jack, Reese and Malia; great-granddaughter, Kaylianne; siblings, Sandra (Larry) Inglis and Hardy (Terry) Evans; along with many loving friends and family.
Harry was raised in Winthrop Harbor, Ill., and attended Zion Benton High School in 1961. After high school, he attended Iowa Wesleyan University and graduated in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in business and economics. He was a member of the Iowa Alpha Chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
After college, he served honorably in the Army Reserves from 1965-71.
Harry earned his marketing master’s degree from DePaul University in Chicago in 1974.
He worked for Dynex/Rivett and GS Hydraulics. He worked in the hydraulics field for 33 years and retired in 2009.
We have so many memories as an immediate family and extended family. Harry was very proud of his family - this was number one to him. Harry was proud of his country, community, and a great historian. He was a longtime member of the Oconomowoc Historical Society Museum and a valuable part of the model railroading exhibit/group of guys that meet together. He was a lifelong model railroad enthusiast and a fan of railroad history. He also volunteered with Special Olympics for many years as an assistant coach for basketball and softball. He was a member of the UCC church in Oconomowoc and a member of the Oconomowoc/Hartland/Dousman Masonic Lodge #42 F&AM of Wisconsin. After retiring, Harry joined the masters swim team at the YMCA and also became a lifeguard.
He set up his family for utmost success and ensuring everything they needed. He supported his children’s and grandchildren’s activities throughout their lifetime, and very much appreciated the life he was given. He expressed that every experience shaped him into who he was today, all the friends and relationships he made along the way. Each one was valued. Harry gave his time to others, was generous, and made the most out of every single day, living in a positive way.
Over the last 16 months, we were given the gift of time with Harry in so many ways. He taught us everything we needed to help continue his legacy and we had so many deep conversations together. He fulfilled his dream of donating his 6,000+ slide/photography train collection to Lake States Railway Historical Association, where a majority of his photography was focused on pre-1990 trains. He took a trip to Sequoia National Forest and the Sacramento State Railway Museum, and attended his IWU/Phi Delta Theta reunion. We made the most of every visit and holiday together.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Lombardi Cancer Center in Summit, Shorehaven, ProHealth Hospice, and AngelsGrace for the compassion they have given Harry and his family.
Memorials can be made to Iowa Wesleyan University or the Oconomowoc Historical Society model railroading.
His celebration of life service will be Tuesday, August 2, held at the UCC church in Oconomowoc, 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) The visitation is from 2-4 p.m., with a service to follow at 4 p.m. and dinner to follow. Harry will be buried inside Wisconsin Memorial Park in a private family ceremony.
