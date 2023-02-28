WAUKESHA
Harry Hobert Shird
June 21, 1934 - Feb. 23, 2023
Harry Hobert Shird, age 88, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, February 23, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Harry was born June 21, 1934, in La Farge, Wisconsin, to Harry Hobert (Hobe) and Bernice (Wilkinson) Shird. He attended La Farge Public Schools, where he graduated in 1952.
Harry then enrolled in an engineering program at Platteville State College and the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1953. He later transferred to business administration at Whitewater State College. After completing three years of college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was proud to have served in the 23rd AAA Battalion Drum and Bugle Corp and as a radio operator.
After receiving his honorable discharge, he became employed as an engineering technician with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for several years. Following that, he began his 30-plus year career with Wisconsin Centrifugal in sales engineering.
He married Bonnie Abelt on November 15, 1958, at the Methodist Church in Viola, Wisconsin. Their son Andrew was born in 1963 and daughter Laura in 1965.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and woodworking.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents; brothers Philip (Lenore) and Stanley (Linda); and sister Mary (Bill) Green.
He is survived by his sister Diane (Sid) Kenseth; children Andrew (Susan) and Laura Burbie; grandson Michael (Chika) Burbie; step-grandchildren Amber (Josh) Hainz and Erik (April) Doney; and five step-great grandchildren.
Private family services were held with remains to be scattered somewhere in the Kickapoo Valley near La Farge.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.