TULSA, OKLA.
Harry Louis Johnson Jr.
Jan. 5, 1947 — March 22, 2023
Harry Louis Johnson Jr. was born on January 5, 1947, in Waukesha, to Roberta (nee Salen) and Harry Louis Johnson. After graduating from University Lake School in Delafield in 1965, he attended Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, where he met his love, Kathleen, and with whom he shared his life for 52 years.
After earning his bachelor's degree and Master’s in Business Administration at Rollins College, he and Kathy moved to New York to continue his advanced accounting degree at St. John's University and start his 35-year career in banking.
After their NYC adventure, Harry and Kathy returned to his hometown of Waukesha to raise their children and spoil several English Cocker Spaniels. He held a passion for golf and earned club championships at both Merrill Hills and Eagle Creek during his 60-plus-year playing career. He was a self-taught wine expert who eventually amassed an enviable collection of cabernets. Harry passed down both of these loves to his children, who will forever hold on to happy memories of playing golf and enjoying a grilled steak with a glass of Silver Oak with their dad. Harry also loved to travel and cook. He retired to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he spent his twilight roaming the greens of Tulsa Country Club, enjoying time with his son’s family, and traveling to San Diego to be with his daughter and her family.
Harry is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children Carter (Mary) Johnson and Margaret (Ken) Mercer; six grandchildren, Amelia, William and Norah Johnson, and Madelyn, Lila and Sabrina Mercer; and his brother, James (Judy) Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roberta and Harry Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made in Harry's name to Bishop Kelley High School Girls’ Golf program: Bishop Kelley High School, 3905 S. Hudson Ave., Tulsa, OK 74135 (Bishop-Kelley.org).